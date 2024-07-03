Purr-fect place for feline frolics in Malaysia

Serenity within the urban jungle

But Catopia isn’t just about fun and games. It is MBSA recognising challenges cat owners face, especially those keeping their pets indoors.

Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim acknowledged Shah Alam’s large cat population and the concerns owners had about letting their felines roam free.

“Shah Alam is perhaps the most cat-friendly city in Selangor.

“Most people keep their cats indoors, but there are owners who cannot decide if they should let their pets roam outdoors as many are afraid their cats will fight with other cats or contract skin diseases,” he said.

This is where Catopia comes in. The 800sq m park, which is set to open to the public on July 4, provides a haven for cats to explore, exercise and soak up the sunshine, all within an area ringed by a 1.2m-high anti-climb fence.

“MBSA decided to allocate an open space for the cat playground to encourage owners to bring their pets outdoors and encourage their overall development,” added Mohd Fauzi.

“Watching a cat’s behaviour at Catopia can be revealing as it tells you a lot about their needs,” he said.

But Catopia isn’t just focused on felines. MBSA designed the area with owners in mind, providing vantage points for easy observation of their furry companions.

Mohd Fauzi said MBSA was dedicated to the well-being of both cats and their owners, adding that strict checks ensured only healthy, vaccinated and neutered cats entered the park to prevent issues like allergies, infections and rashes from arising.