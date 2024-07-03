Purr-fect place for feline frolics in Malaysia

This is Catopia, Shah Alam’s latest offering to its feline residents and their owners, giving them a purpose-built venue to spend some quality time together.
The brainchild of Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) landscape architect Khairunnisa Mohd Zaini, Catopia took over a month to design.
Khairunnisa knew creating the perfect space required understanding feline needs, so she met with local cat lovers to gather their input.
The result? A vibrant cat playground bursting with colour and boasting 14 cosy cat houses, across from Muzium Sultan Alam Shah at Persiaran Bandar Raya in Section 14.
Serenity within the urban jungle
But Catopia isn’t just about fun and games. It is MBSA recognising challenges cat owners face, especially those keeping their pets indoors.
Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim acknowledged Shah Alam’s large cat population and the concerns owners had about letting their felines roam free.
“Shah Alam is perhaps the most cat-friendly city in Selangor.
“Most people keep their cats indoors, but there are owners who cannot decide if they should let their pets roam outdoors as many are afraid their cats will fight with other cats or contract skin diseases,” he said.
This is where Catopia comes in. The 800sq m park, which is set to open to the public on July 4, provides a haven for cats to explore, exercise and soak up the sunshine, all within an area ringed by a 1.2m-high anti-climb fence.
“MBSA decided to allocate an open space for the cat playground to encourage owners to bring their pets outdoors and encourage their overall development,” added Mohd Fauzi.
“Watching a cat’s behaviour at Catopia can be revealing as it tells you a lot about their needs,” he said.
But Catopia isn’t just focused on felines. MBSA designed the area with owners in mind, providing vantage points for easy observation of their furry companions.
Mohd Fauzi said MBSA was dedicated to the well-being of both cats and their owners, adding that strict checks ensured only healthy, vaccinated and neutered cats entered the park to prevent issues like allergies, infections and rashes from arising.
Catopia offers a solution.
Mohd Fauzi said the playground was built with safety in mind.
“Cats love sunshine as it can improve their physical and mental health, but the felines tend to wander off and with fast-moving vehicles around, this might be dangerous.”
The park even has an orange cat mascot named Oyen to attract children to Catopia and educate them about responsible pet care.
MBSA Landscape Department director Majidah Md Ali emphasised the importance of green spaces in Shah Alam’s urban sprawl.
“Catopia seamlessly integrates with existing mature trees, creating a harmonious environment.
“The park cost an estimated RM360,000 with a significant portion dedicated to building the cat houses, bridges, tunnels and scratching posts, as well as a drinking fountain for the furry animals,” said Majidah.
She said the goal was to enrich the lives of cats while offering peace of mind to their owners, even those living in Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya.
“Catopia is an investment in Shah Alam’s future as a liveable city for both humans and felines,” she added.
The possibilities for Catopia are endless, noted Majidah.
It has the potential to become a tourist magnet, attracting cat cafes, pop-up shops and even cat fairs that could partner with MBSA’s Car Free Day event.
“The park’s proximity to the Selangor-Japan Friendship Garden might even draw Japanese tourists,” she said.
Khairunnisa, who is also MBSA Landscape Department deputy director, said Catopia will be managed by both MBSA’s landscape and health departments.
She said it would require RM60,000 annually for the city council to operate the park, involving maintenance and upkeep, adding that they planned to strictly regulate Catopia, allowing a maximum of 20 cats for two-hour sessions with their owners.
“Free dry food will be provided as owners are not allowed to bring outside food into the park,” she said, adding that MBSA will hold regular talks for cat owners on topics such as feline grooming, neutering, vaccination and deworming.
Edward Rajendra
The Star
Asia News Network