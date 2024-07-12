Cambodian, Thai National Assembly’s ink cooperation MoU

In a bilateral meeting with Matha on July 11, prior to the signing of the MoU, Sudary highlighted the excellent relations between the two countries that have existed for more than 70 years. She noted that both Cambodia and Thailand adhere to a monarchy and have similar traditions and customs, and the two peoples have always had good relations with each other.

She added that the two countries have continued to nurture their existing traditional friendship and cooperation to improve sustainability by promoting enhanced cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy. This allows them to move forward to achieve common prosperity and well-being for the people of both countries.

“Parliamentary diplomacy is very important in promoting people-to-people exchanges. These bring about common interests and promote principles of multilateralism that will ensure peace, stability, and social prosperity, not only for Cambodia and Thailand but also for the region and wider world,” said Sudary.

The press release quoted Matha as saying during the meeting that Sudary's visit was a significant, historic event and would further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Sudary and Matha also presided over the signing ceremony of the MoU by the secretariat of both NAs to further develop existing bilateral relations.