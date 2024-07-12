Cambodian, Thai National Assembly’s ink cooperation MoU

The Cambodian National Assembly (NA) and the Thai NA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to promote more active and comprehensive friendship and cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.
Cambodia NA president Khuon Sudary and Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, President of the Thai NA and Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, signed the MoU on July 11 at the Thai NA headquarters in Bangkok.
The two sides regarded the MoU as a milestone for the two parliaments, declaring that it opened a new chapter which would further deepen relations and cooperation between the two institutions.
They believed it will support the achievement of the common goals and aspirations of both countries and peoples, and will especially promote the effective implementation of the people-centred strategic partnership agreement between them, said a June 11 press release from the Cambodian NA.
“The two sides pledged to support and exchange information, best practices, and relevant resources in areas that bring mutual benefits that will contribute to realising peace, prosperity, and progress of the parliamentary organisation of both sides and mutual support in both regional and international forums,” it added.
The MoU defines a four-level delegation exchange programme, including NA leadership, NA committee and specialty committee members, parliamentary friendship groups and senior officials, and the secretariat and general secretariat of the two bodies.
It also stipulates the organisation of special projects – such as workshops, cultural events and virtual meetings – and the implementation of cooperation programmes. The organisation of these programmes will be based on the mutual consensus of both sides.
In a bilateral meeting with Matha on July 11, prior to the signing of the MoU, Sudary highlighted the excellent relations between the two countries that have existed for more than 70 years. She noted that both Cambodia and Thailand adhere to a monarchy and have similar traditions and customs, and the two peoples have always had good relations with each other.
She added that the two countries have continued to nurture their existing traditional friendship and cooperation to improve sustainability by promoting enhanced cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy. This allows them to move forward to achieve common prosperity and well-being for the people of both countries.
“Parliamentary diplomacy is very important in promoting people-to-people exchanges. These bring about common interests and promote principles of multilateralism that will ensure peace, stability, and social prosperity, not only for Cambodia and Thailand but also for the region and wider world,” said Sudary.
The press release quoted Matha as saying during the meeting that Sudary's visit was a significant, historic event and would further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Sudary and Matha also presided over the signing ceremony of the MoU by the secretariat of both NAs to further develop existing bilateral relations.