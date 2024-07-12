China-Laos Railway facilitates fruit transport

On Thursday, a batch of 108 tons of durians from Thailand transported via the China-Laos Railway was unloaded at Kunming Hongyun International Logistics Port, surpassing the 100,000-ton mark. It took only 29 hours for this batch of goods to reach the unloading area in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan province, from the Vientiane south railway station, said China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co Ltd.

Thanks to streamlined customs clearance measures, tropical fruits from South Asia and Southeast Asia are continuously transported to China via this railway. Currently, the railway's cross-border customs clearance time has been reduced to no more than five hours, facilitating the transportation of fruits and vegetables, flowers and other goods that require swift transit, said the company.