Thailand arrests 100,000+ undocumented workers, 80,000 Myanmar nationals

The 120-day plan to crack down on illegal workers, spanning from June 5 to July 11, resulted in the arrest of 108,875 undocumented workers in various factories, workplaces, and business sites during the 36-day period.
The Thai Department of Employment, Immigration Department, and the police, among other agencies, announced the arrests of 108,875 undocumented workers from various locations, including shops in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, factories in Bangkok, coconut factories in Ratchaburi, restaurants in Udon Thani, and construction sites in Chachoengsao.
Among those arrested by the joint inspection team were 80,913 Myanmar nationals, 16,507 Cambodian workers, 7,804 Laotian workers, 104 Vietnamese workers, and 3,547 workers from other countries.
Thai authorities announced that they will take action against 473 Myanmar workers, 101 Laotian workers, 74 Cambodian workers, 14 Vietnamese workers, and 64 other foreign workers.
Foreign workers without proper documentation or work permits, as well as those working in unauthorized jobs, will face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht and will be deported and banned from working in Thailand for two years.
Employers found hiring undocumented workers will be fined 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offenders will face up to one year in prison and fines ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 baht, and will be banned from hiring migrant workers for three years, according to a statement from the Thai Department of Labour, based on information from Thai news sources.
