Thailand arrests 100,000+ undocumented workers, 80,000 Myanmar nationals

Thai authorities announced that they will take action against 473 Myanmar workers, 101 Laotian workers, 74 Cambodian workers, 14 Vietnamese workers, and 64 other foreign workers.

Foreign workers without proper documentation or work permits, as well as those working in unauthorized jobs, will face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht and will be deported and banned from working in Thailand for two years.

Employers found hiring undocumented workers will be fined 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offenders will face up to one year in prison and fines ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 baht, and will be banned from hiring migrant workers for three years, according to a statement from the Thai Department of Labour, based on information from Thai news sources.

