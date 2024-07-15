Seven workers missing after water barrier breach near Ayeyawady River

According to the Myanmar Social Welfare and Rescue Team, the barrier, which was part of the Amarapura Urban Development Project, suddenly breached, causing river water to overflow only into the construction site without reaching nearby wards.

The Amarapura Urban Development Project, initiated with an initial capital of 500 billion kyats on 2,000 acres of Shan Kalay Island in Amarapura Township, is chaired by businessman U Maung Weik.

The project is being implemented by Mandalay Business Capital City Development Limited (MBCCD) as a public company.

The contract for the Amarapura Urban Development Project was signed in 2016 and is planned as a 10-year-long project.