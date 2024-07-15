Seven workers missing after water barrier breach near Ayeyawady River

The incident occurred yesterday morning during construction activities within the Amarapura Urban Development Project compound near the Ayeyawady River. The breach caused river water to flood the site, resulting in seven out of ten male workers going missing.
Firefighters from the Mandalay Region Fire Services Department, including auxiliary brigade members and rescue workers from Myanmar social organizations, conducted rescue operations.
According to the Myanmar Social Welfare and Rescue Team, the barrier, which was part of the Amarapura Urban Development Project, suddenly breached, causing river water to overflow only into the construction site without reaching nearby wards.
The Amarapura Urban Development Project, initiated with an initial capital of 500 billion kyats on 2,000 acres of Shan Kalay Island in Amarapura Township, is chaired by businessman U Maung Weik.
The project is being implemented by Mandalay Business Capital City Development Limited (MBCCD) as a public company.
The contract for the Amarapura Urban Development Project was signed in 2016 and is planned as a 10-year-long project.
"Amarapura New City Project is attempting to consolidate a large area of land. It overlooks the necessary urban drainage and sewer systems, which are critical for the city's future. The blocking of many flood areas could cause distress for the two big bridges and the communities below the project area every time the river flows," said a local resident.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network