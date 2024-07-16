Philippines and Vietnam agree to establish rice industry alliance

At a talk in Hanoi on July 9, Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that the Philippines is the largest rice export of Vietnam, accounting for 35-40 % of the country’s total exports.

The ministry’s statistics showed that Vietnam’s rice export totaled 4.68 million tonnes in the first half of this year, worth 2.98 billion USD, an increase of 104% in volume and 32% in value over the same period last year.

Vietnam’s rice industry has been making significant transformations in production, domestic consumption, and exports in the context of the rapidly changing global market and consumer tastes as well as climate change, Hoan said.

“Vietnam has been focusing on improving quality, reducing costs, adapting to climate change, reducing emissions, ensuring the national food security, expanding export markets, and building sustainable rice brands in the international markets,” he said.