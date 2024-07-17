Explosions at bridge on Yangon-Mawlamyine Highway trap hundreds of vehicles

As a result of the explosions, hundreds of vehicles have been trapped, according to drivers and passengers. A passenger travelling from the Yangon Region reported that the road is closed at the old toll gate exit from Bilin Township to Thaton Town. The number of vehicles travelling from Yangon to Mon State has been increasing, and there is uncertainty about how they will be allowed to proceed.
Similarly, hundreds of vehicles travelling from Bilin Township to Thaton Township are stranded in Thuwanawaddy Town in Thaton Township, according to drivers.
"Starting from the Moegaung village exit of Bilin Township to Kyaikkaw (Thuwanawaddy Town), vehicles have been trapped. This morning, small vehicles used the village-to-village road in the Kayinlayseik-Zayetgyun section, which is an earthen road. However, it is muddy due to the rain. Large vehicles cannot use this road. Some vehicles have taken the district-to-district road section via Kyaikkaw to Bilin Township," said one driver.
A source close to the Thaton District Road Department mentioned that the department, along with the Shwe Than Lwin Highway Company, plans to repair the bridge promptly. "Given that it's a small bridge, the repair strategy involves placing a pipe at the bottom and covering it with ground material," he explained.
When the Kyone Eaik Bridge between Thaton and Bilin Township and the Masaw Bridge on the Yangon-Mawlamyine road was mined, vehicles used the village-to-village and district-district road sections as alternate routes.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network