Explosions at bridge on Yangon-Mawlamyine Highway trap hundreds of vehicles

As a result of the explosions, hundreds of vehicles have been trapped, according to drivers and passengers. A passenger travelling from the Yangon Region reported that the road is closed at the old toll gate exit from Bilin Township to Thaton Town. The number of vehicles travelling from Yangon to Mon State has been increasing, and there is uncertainty about how they will be allowed to proceed.

Similarly, hundreds of vehicles travelling from Bilin Township to Thaton Township are stranded in Thuwanawaddy Town in Thaton Township, according to drivers.