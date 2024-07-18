Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand aids victims' families with funeral procedures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is in constant contact with Thai authorities to support families of individuals killed at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok through the funeral procedures when permitted, said spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on Thursday.

At the ministry’s regular press briefing, she said upon receiving information about the incident, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a telegram directing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate closely with Thailand in their investigations.

Following the Prime Minister's direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided relevant information to the Ministry of Public Security to carry out professional measures, she said.