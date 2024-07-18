Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand aids victims' families with funeral procedures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is in constant contact with Thai authorities to support families of individuals killed at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok through the funeral procedures when permitted, said spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on Thursday.
At the ministry’s regular press briefing, she said upon receiving information about the incident, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a telegram directing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate closely with Thailand in their investigations.
Following the Prime Minister's direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided relevant information to the Ministry of Public Security to carry out professional measures, she said.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok has been closely coordinating with Thai authorities on updates and at the same time requested the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and police keep them informed of any new developments and create favourable conditions for citizen protection work, she said.
"We once again send our deep condolences to the victims and hope the victims' families can overcome this painful period,” she said.
She also responded to the Submission of Viet Nam's extended continental shelf in respect of the Central Area of the East Sea (South China Sea) to the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf.
Vietnam's viewpoint has been clearly stated in the Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Vietnam's submission, she said.
To show Vietnam’s goodwill and sense of responsibility, it has notified relevant countries about this topic through diplomatic channels. She noted that the discussions took place in an atmosphere of sincerity, friendship and frankness.
“All countries recognise and respect Viet Nam’s right to send a submission on the boundary of the continental shelf extending beyond 200 nautical miles, by the provisions of Article 46 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” she said.