Tourism leaders optimistic about meeting between Cambodian and Thai ministers

Minister of Tourism Sok Soken met with his Thai counterpart Sermsak Pongpanich in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 17-18 meetings were the third such bilateral ministerial meetings since their cooperation was forged ten years ago.

According to the tourism ministry, the discussions were held in the spirit of the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tourism Cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.

Talks focused on an exchange of views on the tourism development of the two countries, as well as updates to the Joint Action Plan on Tourism Cooperation 2023-2025. The two sides were expected to enhance the implementation of bilateral tourism cooperation and set new directions, by the recommendations of their respective heads of government.

A bilateral meeting between the newly established Cambodia Tourism Marketing and Promotion Board (CTB) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was also held. It aimed to promote further collaboration by the private sectors of the two nations and will lead to the setting out of a joint action plan to boost tourism flow between both countries, as well as attract more arrivals from other countries.