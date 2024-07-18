Tourism leaders optimistic about meeting between Cambodian and Thai ministers

Minister of Tourism Sok Soken met with his Thai counterpart Sermsak Pongpanich in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 17-18 meetings were the third such bilateral ministerial meetings since their cooperation was forged ten years ago.
According to the tourism ministry, the discussions were held in the spirit of the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tourism Cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.
Talks focused on an exchange of views on the tourism development of the two countries, as well as updates to the Joint Action Plan on Tourism Cooperation 2023-2025. The two sides were expected to enhance the implementation of bilateral tourism cooperation and set new directions, by the recommendations of their respective heads of government.
A bilateral meeting between the newly established Cambodia Tourism Marketing and Promotion Board (CTB) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was also held. It aimed to promote further collaboration by the private sectors of the two nations and will lead to the setting out of a joint action plan to boost tourism flow between both countries, as well as attract more arrivals from other countries.
Tourism ministry spokesman Chuk Chumnor could not be reached for comment on the outcome of the bilateral meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Khieu Thy, president of the Siem Reap-based Khmer Angkor Tourist Guides Association, was optimistic about the summit. He expected the tourism minister to propose that the Thai side encourage Thai tour operators to find ways to convince foreign guests to expand their visits to Cambodia after Thailand.
“I support this meeting. I want the minister to encourage tour operators in Thailand to urge international visitors to travel to Angkor Wat. Thailand receives millions of international tourists a year. Therefore, we ask Thailand to help spread the word that visitors should continue their trip to Cambodia when they buy tour packages. Extending their visits to Cambodia is good, even if it is only for three days to a week,” he said.
According to Thy, similar expansions of tour packages for foreign visitors are already being implemented by some Vietnamese operators.
At present, not many tourists from Thailand travel to Cambodia, although they may cross the border into Cambodia for business or short-term entertainment, he suggested.
He said that more Cambodians may go to Thailand than Thais visit Cambodia, usually to go shopping or access medical services.
Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Cambodia Chapter, noted that cooperation between the tourism sectors of neighbouring countries is important under all circumstances, especially at a time when the world is experiencing economic difficulties.
“From my point of view, the meeting between the two ministries is very good. This is what we wanted to see happen. Even since before Covid-19, the private sector has done a lot; we have exchanged views on many occasions,” he said.
He added that what is needed now is for each country to develop its tourism products and ascertain how to make them attractive to international tourism markets.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network