ASEAN exchanges unite to connect trading, develop standardized ESG curriculum

Six major stock exchanges in ASEAN, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, plan to connect trading and develop a standardised environmental, social and governance (ESG) curriculum for listed companies in the region.

The establishment of an ASEAN ESG Award to honour exemplary ESG practices by listed organisations is also being considered.

Bursa Malaysia hosted the 37th ASEAN Exchanges CEO Meeting in Penang, Malaysia, in early July. The conference gathered leaders from the stock exchanges of Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. Nguyen Tien Dung, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Stock Exchange, attended the conference. Leaders from the Cambodia and Laos stock exchanges participated as observers.

The conference discussed initiatives to make regional securities more competitive, particularly by focusing on a sustainable ecosystem and regional market connectivity.

In an announcement on 16 July about promoting regional market connectivity, Bursa Malaysia stated that ASEAN stock exchanges agreed to jointly develop depository receipt products at each exchange.