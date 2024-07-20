Myanmar warns of strong winds, floods and landslides from Bay of Bengal depression

According to the observations made at 1:30 pm on July 19 by the DMH, the well-marked low-pressure area over West-central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal has reached northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh Coasts.

It is centred at about 420 nautical miles west of Kyaukpyu, 380 nautical miles west-southwest of Sittway, 40 nautical miles south-southeast of Puri, 75 nautical miles east of Gopalpur and 70 nautical miles south-southwest of Paradip in India, it said.