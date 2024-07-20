Myanmar warns of strong winds, floods and landslides from Bay of Bengal depression

According to the observations made at 1:30 pm on July 19 by the DMH, the well-marked low-pressure area over West-central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal has reached northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh Coasts.
It is centred at about 420 nautical miles west of Kyaukpyu, 380 nautical miles west-southwest of Sittway, 40 nautical miles south-southeast of Puri, 75 nautical miles east of Gopalpur and 70 nautical miles south-southwest of Paradip in India, it said.
It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the depression is coded yellow stage. The depression is located at Latitude 19.2 degrees North and Longitude 86.2 degrees east, The centre pressure of the depression is 996 hPa and the maximum wind speed near the centre is 30-35 miles per hour. The depression is likely to move northwestwards within the next 36 hours and cross the Odisha Coast near Puri in India next 24 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move West-Northwestwards and may reach Odisha and Chhattisgarh in India gradually weaken, it announced.
Under the influence of depression, rain or thundershowers will be widespread in Bago, Yangon, Ayeyawady regions and Rakhine State with the likelihood of regionally and isolated heavy falls in some regions and states along with strong winds from July 19 to 21, it said.
Under the influence of the depression, people should be aware of strong winds, heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in the hilly areas and near small rivers also domestic flights, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts, the DMH warned.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network