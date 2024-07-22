No mercy for Cambodian officials when it comes to drug-testing

While addressing the July 22 “Policies and strategies in the fight against drugs” forum at the Council of Ministers, Meas Vyrith, secretary-general of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD), said that to date, 99,300 civil servants and members of the armed forces have been tested for drug use across the country. Of them, 97 returned positive results.

“Of the 97, 89 have already been dismissed from their positions with the state. The dismissal procedure is still underway in seven cases, while one individual remains under investigation,” he explained, adding that any officials who are dissatisfied with the result are free to file a complaint to a committee that was established to deal with any irregularities.

“So far, none of them have filed a complaint against the decision. They all accepted the result,” he noted.

Among the institutions tested were 14 ministries and 16 sub-national administrations in all 25 capital provinces. The testing was not announced in advance.

The process will register the use of drugs up to five days before the test is carried out, according to Chhim Sith Bonrith, deputy secretary-general of the NACD.

“We only work for a few days at each institution, and test thousands of officials. If they have used drugs within the last five days, even if it was accidental or their first time, they will test positive,” she told the forum attendees.

Testing was conducted by government order 01 dated February 20, which introduced strict measures in the fight against illegal drugs in ministries, institutions and sub-national administrations. It includes civil servants, officials, police officers, members of the armed forces and contract officers.