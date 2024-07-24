Turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines plane tests ahead of service return

On July 23, the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft completed a functional check flight – its first flight since returning to Singapore from Bangkok two months ago, according to data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

This was part of a series of tests being done to ensure that the plane is ready to re-enter commercial service, an SIA spokesman told The Straits Times.

Functional check flights are typically performed after an aircraft undergoes heavy maintenance, to make sure that everything on the plane works as it should.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane took off from Changi Airport at about 1.50pm, flying about 400km eastward.