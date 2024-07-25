Myanmar official hopeful for regaining normal status in ASEAN

“We very much need the support of the international community and the understanding and support, not the criticism and pressure,” she said.

While pledging to hold a fresh election after overthrowing the civilian government led by state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the SAC has kept Myanmar under a state of emergency since the military takeover.

Violence has intensified as the SAC struggles to maintain control of Myanmar’s border regions against powerful ethnic armed groups fighting alongside the newly emerged People’s Defence Forces.

More than three million people have been forced from their homes, and poverty has gripped about half of the population.

China has exerted pressure on ethnic armed groups operating near its border to scale down hostilities, but progress on ASEAN’s three-year-old road map to help Myanmar achieve a resolution has been meagre.

On July 24, the foreign ministers of Laos, Indonesia and Malaysia – the current, past and future rotating chair of ASEAN – held an informal meeting about this issue.

It is unclear if any changes will be proposed at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 25.

Apart from the Myanmar crisis, the meeting is expected to discuss the increasingly violent confrontations between rival claimants in the South China Sea that have stoked fears of larger conflict in the vital waterway.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network