The dead Chinese shuttler’s body remains unclaimed in a hospital

As of Wednesday, Zhang’s body has been at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Sleman, Yogyakarta, for 24 days. The hospital has confirmed that it is safely stored in cold storage, awaiting further instructions from the family or the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI). Zhang died on June 30, during the group stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 at Among Rogo Sports Hall in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta.
Competing in the men's singles event, he collapsed during a match against Japanese shuttler Kazuma Kawano. Zhang lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital but did not regain consciousness, his death was recorded as due to cardiac arrest.
Despite the PBSI’s efforts to repatriate Zhang's body, his family has requested more time.
PBSI spokesman Broto Happy said the family had asked for another week to claim the body, though the reasons are unclear.
"Yes, Zhang’s body is still at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta. The family has asked for another week before retrieving it," Broto said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.
Meanwhile, the hospital's legal and public relations head Banu Hermaan previously confirmed that the body was safe and well-preserved.
"God willing, this will continue, as our coolers are capable of long-term storage. There is no special treatment, just storage," Banu said.
The hospital is awaiting instructions and information from the family or the PBSI regarding the decision to release Zhang Zhi Jie’s body.
