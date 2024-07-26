The dead Chinese shuttler’s body remains unclaimed in a hospital

As of Wednesday, Zhang’s body has been at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Sleman, Yogyakarta, for 24 days. The hospital has confirmed that it is safely stored in cold storage, awaiting further instructions from the family or the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI). Zhang died on June 30, during the group stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 at Among Rogo Sports Hall in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta.

Competing in the men's singles event, he collapsed during a match against Japanese shuttler Kazuma Kawano. Zhang lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital but did not regain consciousness, his death was recorded as due to cardiac arrest.