30 dead, 55 injured in drone and bomb attacks in Myanmar, Including children

These attacks, which began on July 3, targeted residential areas and key infrastructure such as religious buildings, roads, bridges, hospitals, clinics, and schools. The violence has caused many residents to flee to nearby cities like Pyin Oo Lwin, Taunggyi, and Mandalay.
Major-General Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson for the State Administration Council, reported on July 26 that significant damage had been inflicted on civilian areas and that the MNDAA, TNLA, AA, and PDF groups had targeted towns and villages, leading to widespread displacement. Local administrations and volunteer organizations are assisting those affected.
He said, "Religious buildings, roads and bridges, hospitals, clinics, and schools were damaged. In Lashio city alone, as far as we can count, 30 people, including five children, were killed and 55 injured.
He said that he is particularly proud of Myanmar's willingness to work together and the willingness of the generous ethnic people who are helping and caring for the displaced people.
He emphasized the false nature of reports claiming MNDAA had captured Lashio, calling it propaganda. The MNDAA has used heavy weapons and entered residential areas disguised as civilians to spread fear. The Tatmadaw, with its historical role in Myanmar's independence and sovereignty, along with police and militia forces, continues to resist these insurgent activities and protect the population.
In addition, regarding the announcement that the MNDAA on capturing Lashio, a member of the Military True News Information Team has clarified that the news is false and is just conspiracy propaganda.
He said, "What is more special is a large number of propaganda has been done on Tick Tock and WeChat social media. Our people and security forces need to know what are their aims for spreading this kind of false information,” he said.
During July, there were a large number of MNDAA and TNLA PDF teams were killed missing or injured in Lashio, Naungcho, Kyaukmae and Hsibaw and their vicinity. The people including the elderly, and young children were arrested and forced to fight, causing further deaths and injuries. He said that people who have been recruited by these groups can flee to safety and the military and security organizations will firmly guarantee their lives and safety.
"Today (July 26) also, in some parts of Lashio, they entered Lashio with civilian clothes and then changed their uniforms and walked around the city, and flag hoisting took place in some places in Lashio. You will see them filming and spreading propaganda. We need to know including public, military men and security forces and militiamen,” he added.
The Tatmadaw is an army that emerged with the independence of Myanmar and has earned the independence of Myanmar by working with the ethnic people and paying a lot of blood and sweat. He added that in a time when the government was called the Yangon government due to the insurgency after the Independence, the Myanmar Tatmadaw cooperated with the national races and protected the sovereignty of the country and its people, he continued.
Among the 14 military commands in the Tatmadaw, the Northeast military command is a military command with a large tradition. He said that it defeated the foreign Kuomintang invasion. It concurred many times over Bakapa and took freedom from the oppressions of warlords and opium kings. He added that the police and militia forces must cooperate and fight back armed groups who infiltrated the towns and villages disguised as civilians.
Eleven Media
The Asia News Network