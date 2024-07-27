30 dead, 55 injured in drone and bomb attacks in Myanmar, Including children

These attacks, which began on July 3, targeted residential areas and key infrastructure such as religious buildings, roads, bridges, hospitals, clinics, and schools. The violence has caused many residents to flee to nearby cities like Pyin Oo Lwin, Taunggyi, and Mandalay.

Major-General Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson for the State Administration Council, reported on July 26 that significant damage had been inflicted on civilian areas and that the MNDAA, TNLA, AA, and PDF groups had targeted towns and villages, leading to widespread displacement. Local administrations and volunteer organizations are assisting those affected.

He said, "Religious buildings, roads and bridges, hospitals, clinics, and schools were damaged. In Lashio city alone, as far as we can count, 30 people, including five children, were killed and 55 injured.

He said that he is particularly proud of Myanmar's willingness to work together and the willingness of the generous ethnic people who are helping and caring for the displaced people.