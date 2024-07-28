Thailand pushes for greater ASEAN digital connectivity at Laos meeting

Thailand also exchanged cultural insights with dialogue partners like South Korea, enhancing ASEAN potential for cooperation. Thailand is playing a crucial role not only in soft power but also in tourism collaboration, he said.

ASEAN foreign ministers continued discussions on the Myanmar issue. The priority for Thailand and ASEAN is the stability and security of Myanmar, as instability leads to problems like border issues, drug trafficking, and online scams, Maris said.

He revealed that all ASEAN members supported Thailand's proposal for inclusive and constructive dialogue involving all parties, including ethnic groups, armed groups, and the Myanmar military government, as well as neighbouring countries.