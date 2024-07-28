Thailand pushes for greater ASEAN digital connectivity at Laos meeting

The goal is for ASEAN to become the fourth largest economic bloc in the world, he said.
This includes tourism connectivity, with Thailand historically leading in tourism and the government supporting Thailand as a tourism hub. Thailand also proposed using ASEAN mechanisms to address regional issues, particularly transnational crimes affecting all countries, he said.
Thailand also exchanged cultural insights with dialogue partners like South Korea, enhancing ASEAN potential for cooperation. Thailand is playing a crucial role not only in soft power but also in tourism collaboration, he said.
ASEAN foreign ministers continued discussions on the Myanmar issue. The priority for Thailand and ASEAN is the stability and security of Myanmar, as instability leads to problems like border issues, drug trafficking, and online scams, Maris said.
He revealed that all ASEAN members supported Thailand's proposal for inclusive and constructive dialogue involving all parties, including ethnic groups, armed groups, and the Myanmar military government, as well as neighbouring countries.
The Thai foreign minister held bilateral discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US supports Thailand's potential significant role in working with the US government to address the Myanmar issue through constructive engagement, he said.
Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, public health, and people-to-people connectivity, Maris said.
The minister also held bilateral corridor discussions with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on preventing and combating transnational crime, particularly drug trafficking and transboundary haze pollution.