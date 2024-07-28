Wa forces enter Lashio amid clashes, vow neutrality

He stated that the "Wa" security forces entered Lashio on the night of July 27 to protect the Lashio External Relations Office and its assets by the wishes of the local ethnic groups.

He said, "It is true that Wa security forces officially entered Lashio on the night of July 27 to protect our external relations offices and assets in Lashio township according to the wishes of the local ethnic groups."

He added that before entering the city, they informed the groups involved in the ongoing clashes, and with their agreement, the "Wa" security forces entered Lashio peacefully.