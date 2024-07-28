Wa forces enter Lashio amid clashes, vow neutrality

He stated that the "Wa" security forces entered Lashio on the night of July 27 to protect the Lashio External Relations Office and its assets by the wishes of the local ethnic groups.
He added that before entering the city, they informed the groups involved in the ongoing clashes, and with their agreement, the "Wa" security forces entered Lashio peacefully.
"The Wa security forces have no intention of interfering, collaborating, or supporting any side in the current clashes in Lashio," U Nyi Ran clarified.
"The Wa security forces stationed in Lashio will not interfere, collaborate, or support any side involved in the clashes. The Wa region hopes for peace in Lashio and throughout the country as soon as possible."
The second phase of Operation 1027, involving TNLA, MNDAA, and PDF allied forces, began in late June with clashes in northern Shan State and the Mandalay Region. The "Wa" forces entered and stationed in Tangyan on July 10.
Although it was stated that the "Wa" forces coordinated with the military for their presence in Tangyan, there has been no official confirmation from the military.
During the first phase of Operation 1027, when MNDAA and allied forces attacked Hopang and Panlong, which are under "Wa" self-administration, the "Wa" forces took control and administration of these towns.
Similarly, in Lashio, the "Wa" troops entered and took positions with coordination from the military, aiming to stabilize the region.
