Floods ravage Cambodian provinces, crocodile alerts issued

Un Sokrom, chief of Kong Noy commune in Phnom Penh’s Dangkor district, said that the water level of the river started to reach critical levels yesterday (July 28), and as of this morning, 39 houses belonging to 43 families had been affected.
“Water has already reached some homes, but no evacuation has yet taken place. However, we have been informed that the water level upstream has decreased,” he said.
“The flooding of Stung Prek Tnaot River has reached emergency levels and has flooded people's houses. Therefore, please be cautious of this natural disaster,” the Kong Noy commune administration informed residents on July 28.
In addition, nearly 500 families in Kandal province’s Takhmao City and Kandal Stung district were also affected by the rising waters.
Recent days of rain have caused the river and some areas to become overwhelmed. In Takhmao district’s Kampong Samnanh commune, 110 families have evacuated to safe places, while 88 other families have been affected, according to the Kandal provincial administration.
In Kandal Stung district’s Kandork commune, 294 families were hit by floods, and 37 of those were sent to safer locations.
Pursat provincial governor Khoy Rida also announced that the floodwaters had reached Kien Chhong Ruk village in Veal Veng district’s O'Som commune and brought a crocodile with them.
“A crocodile has appeared, and geese and ducks have disappeared. Please be cautious, especially with children,” he said.
Kim Sarun, a member of the O'Som commune council, said residents spotted a crocodile behind their homes after the water entered the village on July 26. He said they did not know where the crocodile came from, however, there is a Siamese crocodile conservation area in the region.
However, he noted that the crocodile seen by the villagers was larger than the typical Siamese crocodile which primarily eats fish.
“We have never seen a crocodile enter the village like this. We do not yet know if it is a Siamese crocodile or not; only experts can determine that. It has eaten a goose and many ducks, and we have warned people to stay away from the water,” he said.
He also mentioned that floodwaters hit the homes of more than 10 families in the commune, but as of this morning (July 29), the water had receded somewhat.
Meanwhile, the Kampong Thom provincial administration also warned people to be cautious after the water level in the Stung Sen district exceeded the emergency level of 13.5 metres.
The provincial administration warned residents to avoid possible accidents by remaining vigilant, especially those living in vulnerable areas along the Stung Sen River. It was advised that children should be prohibited from playing in the water, and residents should be taken care of to protect vital documents and personal property.
It also instructed local authorities at all levels to prepare intervention plans and provide appropriate safe places for evacuating people during the flooding.
It advised citizens to pay attention to health and hygiene to avoid various infectious diseases.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network