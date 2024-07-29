Floods ravage Cambodian provinces, crocodile alerts issued

Un Sokrom, chief of Kong Noy commune in Phnom Penh’s Dangkor district, said that the water level of the river started to reach critical levels yesterday (July 28), and as of this morning, 39 houses belonging to 43 families had been affected.

“Water has already reached some homes, but no evacuation has yet taken place. However, we have been informed that the water level upstream has decreased,” he said.

“The flooding of Stung Prek Tnaot River has reached emergency levels and has flooded people's houses. Therefore, please be cautious of this natural disaster,” the Kong Noy commune administration informed residents on July 28.

In addition, nearly 500 families in Kandal province’s Takhmao City and Kandal Stung district were also affected by the rising waters.

Recent days of rain have caused the river and some areas to become overwhelmed. In Takhmao district’s Kampong Samnanh commune, 110 families have evacuated to safe places, while 88 other families have been affected, according to the Kandal provincial administration.