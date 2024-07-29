Air-to-water generators address shortages in Cambodian rural areas

The lack of clean water in some rural areas has severely affected people's lives, health and well-being. In these localities, there are not enough sources, such as rivers, streams, lakes and groundwater, to produce clean water for everyday use.
The Ministry of Rural Development, through the third phase of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Services Development Programme, with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has initiated the construction of air-to-water generation stations in Kampot, Battambang, Preah Vihear, Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey provinces.
“Atmospheric water purification equipment is a new technology that can help people living in remote rural areas access clean drinking water,” the ministry stated.
Srin Poutthy, director of the ministry's rural water supply department, said the project began in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
He noted that the initiative is funded by the Japanese government with a grant of $1 million through ADB.
“The construction of these stations provides people with clean water and reduces the reliance on unclean water in rural areas,” he said.
He added that the project also contributes to poverty reduction and healthier living conditions by providing potable water and better sanitation.
“We don't just allow people to use the water; we conduct water quality tests in the laboratory first, to make sure the water is safe,” Poutthy said, noting that the machines were imported from Italy.
Khieu Teng, chief of Taken commune in Kampot province's Chhouk district, said that a station was built and put into operation in the commune almost a year ago.
He said it produces between 100 and 200 litres of water per day and supplies hundreds of families in four villages.
“My area lacks clean water, especially during the dry season. If not everyone, at least some people get clean water from the station to use. Drinking water from ponds is not safe,” he added.
However, to get water from this particular station, people are required to pay a service fee of 2,000 riels (about $0.50) for a 20-litre container.
Teng explained that the fee is necessary to ensure the station's sustainability. He emphasised that this is not a charge for the water itself but for the operation and maintenance of the equipment.
It goes into a fund for repairs, purchasing motorbikes or vehicles for water transportation and further environmental protection around the station, as water is generated from the air, he said in a video posted on social media by the ministry.
“We also consider the challenge of ensuring community ownership and management. The station was handed over to the community, so there is a requirement for good maintenance management. Without proper management, the station will not function effectively,” the ministry stated.
It is continuing to implement the National Action Plan on Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene. So far, the nationwide coverage rate has reached about 81 per cent, and by 2030, it is expected to reach 100 per cent, according to the ministry
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network