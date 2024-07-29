Air-to-water generators address shortages in Cambodian rural areas

The lack of clean water in some rural areas has severely affected people's lives, health and well-being. In these localities, there are not enough sources, such as rivers, streams, lakes and groundwater, to produce clean water for everyday use.

The Ministry of Rural Development, through the third phase of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Services Development Programme, with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has initiated the construction of air-to-water generation stations in Kampot, Battambang, Preah Vihear, Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey provinces.

“Atmospheric water purification equipment is a new technology that can help people living in remote rural areas access clean drinking water,” the ministry stated.

Srin Poutthy, director of the ministry's rural water supply department, said the project began in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.