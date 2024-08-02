Manet seeks quick resolution to Myanmar crisis

During a meeting with Manet on August 1 in Phnom Penh, U Ko Ko Hlaing, special envoy of Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and prime minister of Myanmar, highlighted the recent developments in Myanmar, according to an August 1 post on Manet's social media.

“The prime minister emphasised that Cambodia-Myanmar bilateral cooperation still has potential in many areas. He hoped the situation in Myanmar would be resolved in the near future,” the post said.

The post stated that Hlaing praised the “excellent” friendship and relations between Myanmar and Cambodia and believed that under Manet’s leadership, cooperation and relations between the two countries would further strengthen and expand.

At the meeting, a number of potential areas for cooperation between the two countries were highlighted, including economics, trade, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, according to the post.