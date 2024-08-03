Vietnam President To Lam elected as General Secretary of Communist Party

Unity is Viet Nam's strength

Answering a question from a VNA reporter on his thoughts after being elected as the new Party leader, General Secretary and President To Lam said he was very moved and sincerely thanked his comrades, compatriots and international friends.

Lam emphasised that being trusted and elected by the Party Central Committee to hold the position of General Secretary of the Party Central Committee, he realises that this is a very great responsibility before the Party and the people, before the resilient and unyielding country with its thousand-year-old cultural history, and before the miraculous achievements that the Party has achieved over the past 94 years.

He will lead the entire Party, military and people to achieve the trust and expectations of the people for the strong development of the country in the future.

"Perhaps there is nothing more important than unity and consensus," he said.

"Unity and consensus are our strength. We are very pleased with the unity and consensus from within the Party, the Politburo and the Central Committee, which have been spread and continue to be promoted and well-developed.

"This is the strength of our Party and country to overcome many difficulties and challenges, to achieve victories and to achieve the goals set by our Party. Surely, the future development of our country will be bright according to the path our Party has laid out."

No exception in anti-corruption

Responding to journalists' questions about the fight against corruption and negativity, General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised that this is something the public has been eagerly anticipating, especially following the anti-corruption campaign initiated by the Party and led by late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that in the future, the efforts to build and rectify the Party, and the fight against corruption and negativity will continue to be vigorously implemented with the same goals, viewpoints, methods and solutions as before.

In particular, efforts to combat corruption and negativity will be intensified relentlessly, without pause, with no forbidden zones, and no exceptions, regardless of who is involved.

The focus will be on combating corruption and negativity primarily within agencies responsible for anti-corruption. Efforts will be made to eliminate petty corruption through various solutions. Anti-corruption measures will also be expanded beyond the state sector, contributing to cleansing the Party and the state apparatus.

The trust of Party members, the public and the international community in anti-corruption work has garnered consensus and support, building the people's trust in the Party and its members.

International relations continued to be strengthened

Responding to questions about priorities in foreign policy, General Secretary and President To Lam clarified the general line of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, especially the 13th Party National Congress resolution, stating that the foreign policy direction remains unchanged.

He said: "We are continuing to implement this policy effectively. We are very pleased with the high international evaluation. Recently, in my capacity as President, I have received several international delegates visiting Vietnam to share experiences.

"The reason we have a good foreign policy, successfully implemented, enhancing Viet Nam's prestige and position on the international stage, can be seen as practical experience."

General Secretary Lam outlined several key points derived from practical experience in conducting foreign policy. Firstly, maintaining independence, self-reliance, and self-strengthening in foreign relations, with national interests being paramount. Viet Nam will not be swayed by international trends.

Secondly, Viet Nam aims to foster friendships worldwide. Through diplomacy and negotiation, the nation aims to build understanding and closeness, sharing mutual benefits.

Thirdly, Viet Nam's successful foreign policy reflects its international responsibility.

"We are committed to global political stability, the world economy, and human civilisation," said the General Secretary.

"We participate in global and regional peace initiatives and responsibly resolve conflicts, consistently promoting a policy of peace and cooperation. The core direction of our foreign policy remains unchanged."

In terms of future foreign policy priorities, General Secretary Lam affirmed that Vietnam will continue to strengthen relationships with neighbouring countries, major powers, comprehensive strategic partners, traditional friends and other important partners.

He said: "We will continually enhance political trust, intertwine interests, and solidify comprehensive peaceful and cooperative foreign relations for the highest level of development.

"Additionally, Viet Nam will increase its contributions to maintaining regional and global peace and stability, continue to elevate multilateral diplomacy and enhance its role as an active and responsible member of the international community."

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network