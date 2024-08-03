MNDAA detains 100+ people, including Lashio military hospital patients

The video file of the arrest of more than 100 people is spreading on social networks.
According to the circulating video file, among the more than 100 arrested, children and women were included and most of the men were found to be injured people.
The hospital in Lashio has been under attack since the last two days. On August 1, the MNDAA and its allies raided its, doctors. It is known that the doctors and nurses were killed, and those who have been arrested are also dressed in civilian clothes.
The CCTV footage from the hospital showed the MNDAA arrested the patients, who can walk and were not seriously injured, and their family members from the military hospital. People with serious injuries, doctors and nurses are not seen in the circulating video.
According to Eleven Media Group's investigation, more than 100 people were killed when MNDAA and its allies attacked No.9 100-bed Military Hospital. The fate of the people who can't walk, people with serious injuries, doctors and nurses is not known yet. It is known that there were wounded soldiers and some local people, who came to the military hospital for medical treatment when the fighting started in Lashio city because they could not receive medical treatment at the Lashio public hospital.
In addition, there are various reports about the attack on the hospital and the killings, and the details of the incident can only be known accurately after a systematic investigation.
Regarding the circumstances of the attack on the military hospital and the deaths, the SAC’s information team has not yet confirmed anything in response to the media's inquiries. In this regard, if further confirmations are received, they will be disclosed promptly.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network