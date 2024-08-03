MNDAA detains 100+ people, including Lashio military hospital patients

The video file of the arrest of more than 100 people is spreading on social networks.

According to the circulating video file, among the more than 100 arrested, children and women were included and most of the men were found to be injured people.

The hospital in Lashio has been under attack since the last two days. On August 1, the MNDAA and its allies raided its, doctors. It is known that the doctors and nurses were killed, and those who have been arrested are also dressed in civilian clothes.