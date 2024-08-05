Manet: Canal must be completed to prove Cambodian sovereignty

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the canal today (August 5) in Kandal province's Kien Svay district, Manet said, “The construction of the canal has received support from all walks of life, but I also observed two problems that emerged: the concern that the canal will cause Cambodia to lose territory or sovereignty.”

"To address these doubts, we must complete the canal at all costs," he stated.

He explained that if it were not completed, the country would not only lose the opportunity to strengthen its sovereignty and economic potential but would also fail to dismiss allegations regarding the loss of autonomy.

Manet confirmed that the project is being undertaken on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, meaning it is not the government borrowing money from any country to build it; instead, private companies are taking loans to fund the investment.