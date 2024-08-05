Manet: Canal must be completed to prove Cambodian sovereignty

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the canal today (August 5) in Kandal province's Kien Svay district, Manet said, “The construction of the canal has received support from all walks of life, but I also observed two problems that emerged: the concern that the canal will cause Cambodia to lose territory or sovereignty.”
"To address these doubts, we must complete the canal at all costs," he stated.
He explained that if it were not completed, the country would not only lose the opportunity to strengthen its sovereignty and economic potential but would also fail to dismiss allegations regarding the loss of autonomy.
Manet confirmed that the project is being undertaken on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, meaning it is not the government borrowing money from any country to build it; instead, private companies are taking loans to fund the investment.
“When we have suspicion among our Cambodians, it is a chance for opportunists to exploit it and divide us. Therefore, to address our internal concerns and doubts, we must accomplish this project to show our brothers and sisters that it can be done. And we will all see whether our territory and sovereignty are lost or not. The answer is no, as the accomplishment of this project will prove,” he said.
The canal was originally scheduled to begin construction in late 2024 or early 2025, following the completion of a study in 2023, and was expected to take 26 months. Manet said the groundbreaking was moved to today to expedite the project and dispel any speculation and suspicion.
Sun Chanthol, currently the first vice-president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) and former Minister of Public Works and Transport who spearheaded the project, said it would provide "great benefits" such as reduced shipping time and costs, the creation of 40,000 jobs during construction, tens of thousands more upon completion and many other advantages.
Chanthol assured citizens that all impacts from the canal had been studied. He asked the people living along the canal not to worry, as the government would provide them with reasonable reimbursement.
Pa Chanroeun, president of the Cambodian Institute for Democracy (CID), said that according to the government, the canal would be a new artery in the transport sector. However, he said it remains to be seen if this will be the reality when it is completed.
He emphasized that for the project to benefit the nation and its people, environmental impacts and the effects on residents must be taken into account, with fair compensation provided.
He added that this would inspire people living along the canal to support the project and help make it a success.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network