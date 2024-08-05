MNDAA captures senior military officers from Northeast command headquarters

The leader of the Information Team of the State Administration Council (SAC) informed the media last night that communication with these senior military officers had been disrupted, and some were detained.

“The regiments under the supervision of the Northeast Command Headquarters defended valiantly against the enemy’s attacks. The soldiers fought bravely and fiercely. With female family members, children, and civilians at the regiments, we had to address the shootings. Some policewomen fought tirelessly alongside the soldiers. Tragically, policewomen and dependent family members of soldiers died in the attacks. Senior military officers from the Northeast Command Headquarters closely commanded the fighting and engaged the enemies themselves. We were in contact with these officers until 6:30 PM on August 3, but communication has been interrupted since then. Initial reports indicate that insurgents captured some senior military officers. We greatly appreciate the bravery of senior military officers, other ranks, and policewomen who defended their headquarters, Lashio area, military, and country. We will continue to do our best for our nation and people with full comradeship towards the soldiers,” said Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun, SAC’s spokesperson.

The MNDAA and its allied forces broke the ceasefire agreement and began attacking Lashio City on July 3. Since then, the MNDAA has targeted civilian areas using hundreds of homemade launchers and bombs delivered via drones, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.