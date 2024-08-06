Thailand, Singapore deepen economic ties ahead of 60th anniversary

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday that in a virtual meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong, both sides agreed to further enhance the two nations’ bilateral ties.

Next year will mark 60 years of Thailand-Singapore relations, which will be marked with the 7th Thailand-Singapore Trade and Economic Relations (STEER) meeting. The meeting, which will discuss strategies for increasing trade value and expanding investments, will be held in Singapore after Thailand hosted the last STEER meeting in 2022.

Meanwhile, at the virtual meeting on Tuesday, Phumtham pushed for Singapore to support the registration of Thai organic egg farms, which are currently undergoing hygiene risk analyses by the Singapore Food Agency. Approval of Thai organic egg farms will give consumers in Singapore a wide range of choices, in addition to the fresh chicken and quail eggs Thailand already exports.

Singapore is Thailand’s biggest market for fresh hen eggs. Singapore’s Trade and Investment Minister Gan, who also holds the deputy PM’s post, agreed to follow up on this matter.