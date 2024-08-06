Investigate support for arms factories along the Myanmar-China border: SAC

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing remarked during his speech on the security situation of the state on August 5.

“It is known that arms, ammunition, and explosives manufacturing factories have been established in some EAO areas along the China-Myanmar border. It has also been found that the arms, ammunition, and explosives produced in these factories are supplied and sold to terrorist groups under the name of PDFs and other EAOs. A significant portion of the weapons and ammunition seized by security forces are also found to be produced by these factories. Establishing such arms factories cannot be done under normal circumstances. It requires a significant amount of financial and technical capabilities. Therefore, it is necessary to investigate where the funds and technical support for operating these factories are coming from,” he said.

He also stated that some foreign countries, wanting to prolong the armed conflict and achieve their desired outcomes in Myanmar, are providing armed insurgents, political dissidents, and terrorist groups with financial aid, food, medical supplies, arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as technical support and administrative opportunities. Additionally, these countries are assisting in psychological operations through media to achieve their goals.