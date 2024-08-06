Investigate support for arms factories along the Myanmar-China border: SAC

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing remarked during his speech on the security situation of the state on August 5.
“It is known that arms, ammunition, and explosives manufacturing factories have been established in some EAO areas along the China-Myanmar border. It has also been found that the arms, ammunition, and explosives produced in these factories are supplied and sold to terrorist groups under the name of PDFs and other EAOs. A significant portion of the weapons and ammunition seized by security forces are also found to be produced by these factories. Establishing such arms factories cannot be done under normal circumstances. It requires a significant amount of financial and technical capabilities. Therefore, it is necessary to investigate where the funds and technical support for operating these factories are coming from,” he said.
He also stated that some foreign countries, wanting to prolong the armed conflict and achieve their desired outcomes in Myanmar, are providing armed insurgents, political dissidents, and terrorist groups with financial aid, food, medical supplies, arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as technical support and administrative opportunities. Additionally, these countries are assisting in psychological operations through media to achieve their goals.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing stated, “The weapons carried by the armed groups in the southern region of Myanmar are brought in through the Mae Sot route along the Thailand-Myanmar border. The communication devices, drones, and ammunition used by EAO groups and terrorists under the name of PDFs are sourced from these routes. It has also been found that the drop bombs and short-range missiles used by terrorists linked with MNDAA and TNLA are technologically enhanced and modified equipment. Although their drones can be purchased from foreign markets, they have been upgraded and modified by foreign mercenary technicians to be more effective in combat.”
He also mentioned that, during the confrontations with these terrorists, the security forces have taken utmost care to follow engagement rules and conduct operations according to the stability operations guidelines to avoid civilian casualties.
Furthermore, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing emphasized that the ongoing armed conflict resolved by armed struggle line instead of political means is unacceptable. He declared that the enemy would be identified and efforts would continue to restore peace and stability not only in the northern Shan State but throughout the entire country.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing stated, “Regarding the situation in northern Shan State, security forces have at times had to withdraw, prioritizing the safety of the people who have taken refuge and ensuring the security of the current locations. MNDAA, TNLA armed groups, and their internal and external supporters are spreading propaganda to weaken the public's morale and undermine stability by the wishes of the countries supporting them. As a civilized society, we cannot accept resolving armed conflicts through terrorism instead of political means. Therefore, we will continue to strive for peace and stability not only in northern Shan State but throughout the entire country, identifying the common enemy.”
He added that northern Shan State borders China and is a key region for national border trade, providing development opportunities to local people. However, due to the fighting by insurgents, the socio-economic conditions, education of children, and prospects of the youth are being devastated.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing further mentioned, “Our country, Myanmar, is one where all ethnic groups live together, and it is clear that economic activities from the highlands to the plains cannot be separated. Every citizen of Myanmar has the freedom to move and trade without any restrictions within the country. As insurgent groups gain control, these freedoms and rights are naturally being lost. We will not accept actions driven by narrow ethnic ideologies and racial prejudice, which are unprecedented in history and disregard the unity in ethnicity, language, history, and culture.”
He concluded that with the resurgence of the feudal mentality among insurgent leaders, local people are experiencing lawlessness, arbitrary killings, and the replacement of legitimate businesses with drug trafficking and gambling. Poppy cultivation is replacing crops like corn and rice, and the youth are being forced to abandon their education for armed conflict.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network