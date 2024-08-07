Nhon-Hanoi Metro starts Thursday, offers free rides for first 15 days

The much-awaited Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro will begin commercial operations on its elevated section from 8 am Thursday, the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board announced on Wednesday evening.

This is the second metro line to be operational in Vietnam.

Passengers of the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban railway line will enjoy free travel for the first 15 days, per the resolution from Ha Noi People's Council.

Following the initial period, the standard monthly fare will be VND200,000 (US$8). A 50 % discount will be available for students and industrial workers.

The ticket will be VND140,000 ($5.5) for those purchasing group tickets of 30 or more.

Single journey tickets will be priced at VNĐ24,000 ($1), allowing unlimited travel for the day.

Tickets for travel between stations will range from VND8,000 ($0.3) to VND12,000 ($0.5). A day pass with unlimited rides costs VND24,000.