Vietnam Vice President welcomes Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand

She thanked the princess for establishing the Princess Maha Chakri Award to honour individuals who have made positive contributions to the cause of education development. Five Vietnamese teachers have received the award since 2015. Xuan affirmed that the award has great influence, motivating teachers and bringing practical benefits to the education of Southeast Asian countries.

For her part, Princess Maha Chakri said that the Thai Royal Family is very interested in implementing community support projects in Vietnam.

She affirmed that she will continue to expand the project for children and youth in Vietnam and contribute to developing friendships and cooperation between the two countries.

Satisfied with the strong development of the Vietnam - Thailand Strategic Partnership in recent times, both the host and the guest agreed to continue to support multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries. These include strengthening people-to-people exchanges, promoting the role of the Vietnamese community in Thailand, supporting the preservation of Vietnamese culture in Thailand, and aiming to upgrade the relationship between the two countries to a new level.

On this occasion, Xuan conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary and President To Lam to the King and Queen Mother of Thailand.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network