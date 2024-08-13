Vietnam Vice President welcomes Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on Tuesday received Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and a Thai royal delegation on the occasion of their working visit to Vietnam.
At the reception, on behalf of the State and the people of Vietnam, Xuan thanked Thailand for flying the flag at half-mast on August 1-2 to commemorate the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. She emphasised that the gesture demonstrates the close relationship and understanding between Viet Nam and Thailand.
Recalling her visit to Thailand in June 2022, Xuan said she was impressed by the country's development and the great achievements of the Thai people.
Xuan said that she believes that, with the spiritual support of the Royal Family, the Thai people will unite to overcome all difficulties, continue to gain greater achievements in national development and Thailand will continue to play an active role in the region and the world.
The Vice President appreciated the good sentiments that the Princess had for the country and people of Viet Nam, which was demonstrated through her six visits and her work “Viet Nam An Long” (Viet Nam at Peace) which she composed and performed at Chulalongkorn University in March 2024.
Xuan also praised the results of the project on improving the quality of life of children and youth in the Asia-Pacific region that the Thai princess has sponsored since 2006.
She thanked the princess for establishing the Princess Maha Chakri Award to honour individuals who have made positive contributions to the cause of education development. Five Vietnamese teachers have received the award since 2015. Xuan affirmed that the award has great influence, motivating teachers and bringing practical benefits to the education of Southeast Asian countries.
For her part, Princess Maha Chakri said that the Thai Royal Family is very interested in implementing community support projects in Vietnam.
She affirmed that she will continue to expand the project for children and youth in Vietnam and contribute to developing friendships and cooperation between the two countries.
Satisfied with the strong development of the Vietnam - Thailand Strategic Partnership in recent times, both the host and the guest agreed to continue to support multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries. These include strengthening people-to-people exchanges, promoting the role of the Vietnamese community in Thailand, supporting the preservation of Vietnamese culture in Thailand, and aiming to upgrade the relationship between the two countries to a new level.
On this occasion, Xuan conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary and President To Lam to the King and Queen Mother of Thailand.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network