Chinese FM to visit Myanmar, Thailand for 9th LMC and informal talks

On Wang's upcoming visit to Myanmar, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said it is aimed at deepening bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, cementing the close bond of friendship between the two peoples, and advancing the building of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

As a friend and neighbour of Myanmar, China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, supports Myanmar's effort to uphold stability, grow the economy and improve people's livelihood, and provides constructive help for parties in Myanmar to properly address differences through political consultation within the framework of the constitution and other laws, the spokesperson added.