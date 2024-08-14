Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn pays working visit to Lao Cai Province

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and a Thai royal delegation visited Nam Cuong Primary School in Lao Cai City of the province of the same name on Wednesday as part of her ongoing working visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's visit aims to expand a project to improve the quality of life of children and youth in the Asia-Pacific region in Vietnam, contributing to developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. Nam Cuong Primary School is among the units under a survey for joining the project.