Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn pays working visit to Lao Cai Province

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and a Thai royal delegation visited Nam Cuong Primary School in Lao Cai City of the province of the same name on Wednesday as part of her ongoing working visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's visit aims to expand a project to improve the quality of life of children and youth in the Asia-Pacific region in Vietnam, contributing to developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. Nam Cuong Primary School is among the units under a survey for joining the project.
Covering an area of nearly 16,000 sq.m, the school has 20 classes with 690 students in the 2024-25 school year. Once participating in the project, students will practice several activities such as making bean sprouts, growing hydroponic vegetables, and growing vegetables in the school garden to improve their lunch. They will also receive nutritional health care, regular health check-ups, and instructions on how to prevent seasonal diseases.
The project on improving the quality of life of children and youth in the Asia-Pacific region sponsored by Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn in several schools in Vietnam since 2006 has contributed to enhancing the overall quality of students in disadvantaged areas.
The principal of Nam Cuong Primary School Doan Thi Duyen said that the school has a large area for growing vegetables, flowers, and fruit trees, adding that it considers agricultural development an educational activity for students to practice basic skills in line with the general education programme of the Ministry of Education and Training. She continued that the school aims to ensure that all staff, teachers, employees and students receive regular health care and are healthy enough to work and study.
During the trip, the Princess and the Thai royal delegation also visited some facilities at the school such as the medical room, library and hand washing ward as well as attended an English lesson for students.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network