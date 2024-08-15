No bidders at second auction for Suu Kyi’s house; floor price 300 billion Kyats

The first auction was held on March 20, 2024, at No. 54 University Avenue in Yangon’s Bahan township, the two-acre site of the lakeside home. The bidding price at the first auction was set at 315 billion kyats but there were no buyers.

Initially, the first auction, held on March 20, 2024, set the price at 315 billion kyats, but it also failed to attract buyers. Following this, U Aung San Oo requested the Kamaryut District Court to lower the floor price to 285 billion kyats. Aung San Suu Kyi’s legal team opposed this request. Ultimately, on June 27, the court decided to set the auction floor price at 300 billion kyats, rejecting both parties' proposals.