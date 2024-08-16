New freight train between Selangor and Yunnan to boost Malaysia-China trade

This is set to boost trade between the countries and provide businesses with access to new markets as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

This new freight service will build on existing trade routes via land, by connecting Yunnan’s rail hub in Kunming to Malaysia, aimed at enhancing trade in vegetables and halal products.

According to an invitation for the launch seen by ST, the “Kunming-Malaysia Railway Freight Service” is meant to enhance regional interconnectivity and deepen international cooperation.

On Aug 17, China will conduct a trial service of the freight train, which will begin from Kunming and pass through neighbouring countries Laos and Thailand, go through Padang Besar in Perlis – near the Malaysia-Thailand border – and continue to Petaling Jaya in Selangor, which is the most industrialised state in Malaysia.

The journey will take about 10 days, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi told ST.

This route is significantly faster than by sea, potentially reducing transit time by more than half. It takes more than 20 days to ship goods by sea between Kunming and Selangor.

The trial freight train will pave the way for future rail services and is anticipated to be fully operational by September.

“This initiative not only strengthens the existing cooperation in the rail transport sector but also opens the door to future collaborations, potentially even in the development of high-speed rail projects between China and Malaysia for passengers,” said Zahid.