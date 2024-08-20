MNDAA declares Lashio part of Special Region 1 and starts admin operations

Special Region 1, previously designated as the Kokang region by the military government, did not originally include Lashio.

The 2008 Constitution designates only the townships of Kongyan and Laukkai in northern Shan State as the Kokang self-administered region.

In the parliaments established under the 2008 Constitution, representatives from various constituencies in the self-administered region of Kokang also emerged.

Article 53 of the 2008 Constitution stipulates the provisions that must be followed if there is a desire to amend or redefine the boundaries of a region or state.

According to Article 53 of the Constitution, if the need arises to amend or redefine the boundaries of a region or state, the opinion of the eligible voters residing in the affected township must first be obtained. If, during this process, the majority of eligible voters in that township do not support the amendment, no changes to the boundaries can be made. If the majority of eligible voters do support the boundary amendment, the consent of the representatives of the respective region or state parliament must then be sought.

Similarly, if more than three-fourths of the representatives in the relevant regional or state parliament agree to the boundary amendment, the consent of the Union Parliament must be obtained, after which the President must amend and define the boundaries of the region or state. If any regional or state parliament decides against the boundary amendment, the decision must be referred to the Union Parliament. If more than three-fourths of the members of the Union Parliament agree that the boundary should be amended, the President must amend and define the boundaries of the region or state accordingly, as stated in Article 53.

Similarly, Article 54 of the Constitution stipulates that if the need arises to amend, organize, or rename the boundaries of villages, village tracts, wards, towns, townships, or districts within the relevant region, state, self-administered division, or self-administered zone, the Chief Minister of the relevant region or state must submit the proposal to the President, who will then take the necessary actions.

Consequently, there are assessments that the actions of armed groups in attacking and occupying towns and implementing administrative measures regarding territorial boundaries are not in compliance with the law.

Regarding reports that the MNDAA group is administering the town of Lashio by including it within the Special Region (1), the Eleven Media Group asked the SAC’s Information Team on the evening of August 19 for their stance on this issue, but no response has been given so far.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network