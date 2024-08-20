MNDAA declares Lashio part of Special Region 1 and starts admin operations

The MNDAA declared they took control of the North-East Command Headquarters in Lashio on August 3 and subsequently started administrative activities in the city.
The Northern Alliance, which consists of three armed groups, launched Operation 1027 on October 27, 2023, attacking security posts in northern Shan State, leading to various battles. After China urged for peace and dialogue, both the Northern Alliance and military representatives engaged in discussions and agreed to a ceasefire in January 2024, with the Northern Alliance maintaining control of the towns they had seized.
In late June 2024, the second phase of Operation 1027 was launched, with the TNLA (Ta'ang National Liberation Army) attacking in and around Mogok, Nawngkhio, and Hsipaw, while MDY PDF (Mandalay People's Defense Force) coordinated with them to attack security posts in Madaya-Singu. On July 3, the MNDAA and its allied forces began attacking military posts near Lashio's North-East Command Headquarters.
Although the MNDAA had not yet captured the North-East Command Headquarters by July 25, they claimed to have done so. They continued their attacks, eventually releasing photos on August 3 showing their capture of the headquarters.
Currently, most residents of Lashio have not yet been able to return to their homes. However, administrative activities have begun in Lashio, with medical services being provided to all, regardless of ethnicity, at Lashio People’s Hospital.
It was announced that Lashio People’s Hospital was renamed Special Region 1 People’s Hospital No. 1 and began operations on August 11. Health services in Special Region 1 are being provided by CDM (Civil Disobedience Movement) healthcare workers, according to a video statement released by MNDAA.
Additionally, the MNDAA reported that about 500 healthcare workers are operating in Special Region 1, including Lashio City.
On August 14, a Chinese delegation led by Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Nay Pyi Taw and met with the State Administration Council chairman.
During the meeting, Wang Yi reaffirmed China's strong support for Myanmar's sovereignty and independence and expressed opposition to the EAO (Ethnic Armed Organizations) attacks in northern Shan State. Additionally, during a press conference following the 9th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Chiang Mai on August 16, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed China's support for Myanmar's sovereignty, independence, national unity, and territorial integrity. He stated that China backs Myanmar's efforts to maintain domestic peace, and economic development, and improve the livelihoods of its people. He also affirmed China's support for Myanmar's plan to achieve national reconciliation within the framework of its constitution through the "Five-Point Roadmap," which includes holding general elections to resume the democratic transition. Furthermore, he emphasized that China opposes any actions that incite internal instability and civil war in Myanmar, as well as any external forces intentionally interfering in Myanmar's internal affairs.
During the MNDAA's attack on Lashio, the UWSA (United Wa State Army) reportedly entered the city. However, it is unclear if the UWSA participated in the fighting. The UWSA is currently stationed in Lashio while the MNDAA has declared that Lashio is now part of Special Region 1.
Special Region 1, previously designated as the Kokang region by the military government, did not originally include Lashio.
The 2008 Constitution designates only the townships of Kongyan and Laukkai in northern Shan State as the Kokang self-administered region.
In the parliaments established under the 2008 Constitution, representatives from various constituencies in the self-administered region of Kokang also emerged.
Article 53 of the 2008 Constitution stipulates the provisions that must be followed if there is a desire to amend or redefine the boundaries of a region or state.
According to Article 53 of the Constitution, if the need arises to amend or redefine the boundaries of a region or state, the opinion of the eligible voters residing in the affected township must first be obtained. If, during this process, the majority of eligible voters in that township do not support the amendment, no changes to the boundaries can be made. If the majority of eligible voters do support the boundary amendment, the consent of the representatives of the respective region or state parliament must then be sought.
Similarly, if more than three-fourths of the representatives in the relevant regional or state parliament agree to the boundary amendment, the consent of the Union Parliament must be obtained, after which the President must amend and define the boundaries of the region or state. If any regional or state parliament decides against the boundary amendment, the decision must be referred to the Union Parliament. If more than three-fourths of the members of the Union Parliament agree that the boundary should be amended, the President must amend and define the boundaries of the region or state accordingly, as stated in Article 53.
Similarly, Article 54 of the Constitution stipulates that if the need arises to amend, organize, or rename the boundaries of villages, village tracts, wards, towns, townships, or districts within the relevant region, state, self-administered division, or self-administered zone, the Chief Minister of the relevant region or state must submit the proposal to the President, who will then take the necessary actions.
Consequently, there are assessments that the actions of armed groups in attacking and occupying towns and implementing administrative measures regarding territorial boundaries are not in compliance with the law.
Regarding reports that the MNDAA group is administering the town of Lashio by including it within the Special Region (1), the Eleven Media Group asked the SAC’s Information Team on the evening of August 19 for their stance on this issue, but no response has been given so far.
