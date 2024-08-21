Prices of Vietnamese rice exports at world high

The prices of Vietnamese rice are rising, contrasting with the trends in Thailand and Pakistan, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

The price of 5 % broken rice from Vietnam, at US$575 per tonne, is US$14 per tonne higher than that of the same type from Thailand and US$34 per tonne higher than that of the same product from Pakistan.

Vietnamese 25 % broken rice exports reached the price of US$539 per tonne, surpassing the same type of rice from Thailand and Pakistan by US$27 per tonne and US$22 per tonne respectively.

Compared to other top rice-exporting countries, Vietnamese rice currently has the highest export prices.

This marks an impressive comeback for Vietnamese rice, as export prices were lower than those of Thailand, Pakistan, and Myanmar just a month ago.

The unexpected increase in rice imports from traditional partners has driven up market demand. This surge has contributed to the continuous rise in Vietnamese rice prices, pushing them back to the highest level globally.