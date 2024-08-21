Cambodia requests reports on kratom growth nationwide

Authorities in Banteay Meanchey have conducted research and discovered the production of kratom leaf juice at more than 10 locations in Poipet town. The activity has not yet been observed in other provinces, according to provincial governor Um Reatrey, who spoke during an interview about the progress of the first six months of 2024 with the Ministry of Interior.

“Kratom leaves were being produced and sold to people for consumption... these leaves cause users to stay awake and feel aggressive,” he said.

“Cambodians were employed in the production, but most of the employers are Thai, following a pattern from Thailand,” he added.

The governor mentioned that all relevant authorities have taken administrative measures to crack down on these locations, educating the involved parties and requiring them to sign contracts agreeing to cease production and distribution activities. Additionally, he said the authorities have collected all evidence and stored it for destruction.

The governor added that the police, military police and other relevant authorities are continuing their investigation into the issue.

Chea Piseth, director of the Oddar Meanchey provincial administration, which also borders Thailand, stated that after receiving the NACD’s request, authorities conducted research by interviewing residents about the presence of kratom. However, they found no evidence of the plant.

He said the provincial administration has already reported their findings to the NACD.

Phak Seangly

The Pnom Penh Post

Asia News Network