China closes key border gates with Myanmar's Wa, MNDAA areas amid tensions

It is understood that the Mankha gate, which allows entry and exit into China from the Wa region, was closed by the Chinese side on August 24.

Regarding this situation, U Nyi Rang, the Liaison Office Head for the Wa group in Lashio, stated, "That's what we heard. We don't know the details."

The Mankha gate connects Namtit town, a special administrative area of the Wa group, with the Chinese side.

Additionally, the MNDAA-controlled Chinshwehaw and the Wa group's Namtit town are adjacent to each other.

There have been no reports of other main border gates in the Wa areas, such as those in Panghsang, being closed by the Chinese side, and they are reportedly operating as usual.