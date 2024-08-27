China closes key border gates with Myanmar's Wa, MNDAA areas amid tensions

It is understood that the Mankha gate, which allows entry and exit into China from the Wa region, was closed by the Chinese side on August 24.
Regarding this situation, U Nyi Rang, the Liaison Office Head for the Wa group in Lashio, stated, "That's what we heard. We don't know the details."
The Mankha gate connects Namtit town, a special administrative area of the Wa group, with the Chinese side.
Additionally, the MNDAA-controlled Chinshwehaw and the Wa group's Namtit town are adjacent to each other.
There have been no reports of other main border gates in the Wa areas, such as those in Panghsang, being closed by the Chinese side, and they are reportedly operating as usual.
Moreover, a video file circulating on social media shows that one of the gates connecting to the Kokang region was also closed from the Chinese side. The video reveals MNDAA flags raised near the border-crossing bridge, with the Chinese side hastily closing the border gate, but it is unclear which gate this is specifically.
During the period when the MNDAA launched attacks in Lashio, the Wa group arrived in the city, but it remains unclear whether the Wa group participated in the fighting. However, it is known that the Wa group has maintained a presence in Lashio up to the present time.
The recent closure of some border gates by China in the Wa region, which is connected to areas controlled by the MNDAA, occurred about ten days after a delegation led by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Central Politburo of the Communist Party of China, visited Nay Pyi Taw on August 14.
In addition, during the period when the MNDAA launched attacks in Lashio, there were incidents where China closed entry and exit at border gates in the Kokang region, but it has not yet been confirmed whether these gates have been reopened.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network