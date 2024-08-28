Myanmar military set to lose Rakhine state to ethnic armed group

The Arakan Army has made rapid advances across Rakhine state since November 2023 and is set to create the single largest area controlled by an ethnic armed group since the takeover, the International Crisis Group said in a report on Aug 27.
Formed in the borderlands of China, the armed group is responsible for some of the military most decisive battleground losses over the past year. The victories are rallying other ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy fighters to dislodge the military led by Min Aung Hlaing.
“The Arakan Army is in the process of carving out a proto-state of over a million people on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border,” International Crisis Group said in the report. “Although the Myanmar military has countered with indiscriminate attacks and a blockade that is causing huge economic distress, the armed group” has pushed on.
Other reports show the military has lost control over most of the nation’s townships, and in July, it extended emergency rule again as the security situation deteriorated.
Compounding those problems is a worsening economic picture, with 76 per cent of the population living below or perilously close to a subsistence existence, the United Nations Development Programme said in April.
The Arakan Army has achieved key victories along Rakhine’s coast, and it is now poised to attack Sittwe, the state capital. A key target is the island township of Kyaukphyu, which hosts critical Chinese infrastructure projects.
Rakhine is also home to Myanmar’s vulnerable Rohingya population. August marks seven years since the start of military operations that drove some 700,000 people across the border into Bangladesh, events that the US later determined had amounted to “genocide and crimes against humanity”.
Violence against the Muslim minority group has continued. Mr Volker Turk, the United Nations human rights chief, expressed “grave alarm” last week about the sharply deteriorating situation in Rakhine, where hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed as they flee the fighting.
According to information documented by the UN Human Rights Office, both the military and the Arakan Army have committed serious human rights violations and abuses against the Rohingya, including extra-judicial killings, some involving beheadings, abductions and forced recruitment.
Whether the Arakan Army can leverage economic resources in Rakhine after the junta is gone however remains a significant challenge, said Mr Thomas Kean, Crisis Group’s senior consultant on Myanmar and Bangladesh.
While it does not have a visible infrastructure with neighbouring countries, China has long planned to build a deep-sea port, a special economic zone and a high-speed railway in Kyaukphyu.
“The rise of the Arakan Army in western Myanmar is certainly a challenge for China, primarily because of Beijing’s economic and strategic interests in the region,” he said. “China wants to ensure there is no disruption or damage to its investments.”