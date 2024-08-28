Myanmar military set to lose Rakhine state to ethnic armed group

The Arakan Army has made rapid advances across Rakhine state since November 2023 and is set to create the single largest area controlled by an ethnic armed group since the takeover, the International Crisis Group said in a report on Aug 27.

Formed in the borderlands of China, the armed group is responsible for some of the military most decisive battleground losses over the past year. The victories are rallying other ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy fighters to dislodge the military led by Min Aung Hlaing.

“The Arakan Army is in the process of carving out a proto-state of over a million people on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border,” International Crisis Group said in the report. “Although the Myanmar military has countered with indiscriminate attacks and a blockade that is causing huge economic distress, the armed group” has pushed on.