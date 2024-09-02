20,000 Malaysian tourists boost southern Thailand’s economy on National Day

Most Malaysian visitors reportedly used the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Pengkalan Hulu entry points in Malaysia to travel to Sadao and Betong in Thailand.

The Director of the Songkhla Office of Tourism and Sports, Wilawan Pobunsong, mentioned that generally, the number of Malaysian tourists entering through these gateways to holiday in southern Thailand is very encouraging, especially during public holidays or school breaks in Malaysia.

"In total, 20,000 visitors from Malaysia vacationed in southern Thailand during the long weekend last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Aug 30 to Sep 1).