Economic Watch: Fresh Malaysian durians debut in China, set to spike in popularity

In late August, a shipment of 15 tonnes of fresh Malaysian durians landed at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, following quarantine approval for entry into the Chinese market in June.

The delivery was the first entry of fresh Malaysian durians into the Chinese market, buzzing with demand from eager consumers who are used to buying the thorny, pungent fruit from Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The durians were swiftly distributed via cold chain logistics from the airport in Zhengzhou to cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai. On JD.com, a leading e-commerce platform in China, the initial stock sold out within two hours.

"I love durian and bought one the next day to share with my family," said Guo, who purchased the fruit at a local store.

Grown across tropical Southeast Asia, the durian is known as the "king of fruits," and its avid consumers enjoy its creamy texture and intense aroma.