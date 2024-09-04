Thai diplomat highlights expanding Cambodian-Thai trade

“The two countries have close ties and trade between the two countries has expanded significantly,” Cherdkiat was quoted as saying, in a same-day social media by Hun Sen.
According to the post, the outgoing ambassador hoped that relations in all fields between the two countries would grow even more.
He was quoted as saying that Thailand has become the sixth largest investor in Cambodia and that Thai tourists were now the largest group of international visitors to Cambodia. He hoped that his countrymen would continue to visit Cambodia, especially Siem Reap province.
The post stated that during his nearly two-year tenure, Cherdkiat had worked to strengthen relations based on mutual understanding and trust for the benefit of the two Kingdoms and peoples. The two countries became strategic partners in February, during Prime Minister Hun Manet's visit to Thailand.
During the meeting, Hun Sen acknowledged that Thailand has become an important investment partner. He highlighted the increase in trade volume between the two countries and noted that Cambodian farmers along the border have the opportunity to sell their agricultural products to Thailand.
On September 2, Cherdkiat met with Sun Chanthol, the first vice president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), at the CDC office in Phnom Penh.
During the meeting, Cherdkiat highlighted the importance of boosting Thai investment in Cambodia by removing trade and investment barriers, enhancing the ease of doing business in Cambodia and developing infrastructure that fosters stronger connections between the two countries, according to the Thai embassy.
“Ambassador Cherdkiat emphasised Cambodia's immense economic potential and the need for closer cooperation.
“He also underscored the significance of transportation infrastructure, particularly rail connections, to reduce logistics costs and strengthen regional supply chains,” the embassy said, in a September 2 social media post.
According to a report by the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE), in the first seven months of 2024, trade volume between Cambodia and Thailand exceeded $2.4 billion, an increase of 8.6%. Of this, exports exceeded $499 million, down 6.4%, while imports from Thailand totalled more than $1.9 billion, up 13.4% from the same period in 2023.
Ry Sochan
The Pnom Penh Post
Asia News Network