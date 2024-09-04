Thai diplomat highlights expanding Cambodian-Thai trade

“The two countries have close ties and trade between the two countries has expanded significantly,” Cherdkiat was quoted as saying, in a same-day social media by Hun Sen.

According to the post, the outgoing ambassador hoped that relations in all fields between the two countries would grow even more.

He was quoted as saying that Thailand has become the sixth largest investor in Cambodia and that Thai tourists were now the largest group of international visitors to Cambodia. He hoped that his countrymen would continue to visit Cambodia, especially Siem Reap province.

The post stated that during his nearly two-year tenure, Cherdkiat had worked to strengthen relations based on mutual understanding and trust for the benefit of the two Kingdoms and peoples. The two countries became strategic partners in February, during Prime Minister Hun Manet's visit to Thailand.