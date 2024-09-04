Fugitive ex-mayor from Philippines, Alice Guo, arrested in Indonesia

Alice Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, is wanted by the Philippine Senate for refusing to appear before a congressional investigation into the alleged criminal ties.

Guo, who says she is a natural-born Philippine citizen, has denied the accusations, calling them “malicious”.

The Indonesian minister said Guo would be deported to the Philippines, but the timing of her return had yet to be fixed.

“(The timing) depends on the police investigation results,” the minister, Supratman Andi Agtas, told Reuters.

Guo was arrested along with a Chinese monk and was helped by a former Chinese police officer during her escape from the Philippines, Supratman said but gave no details.

Guo’s lawyer of record, Stephen David, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.