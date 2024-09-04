Malaysia police confirm ex-deputy minister probed for trafficking in Myanmar

However, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police are still investigating Mashitah Ibrahim in connection with alleged human trafficking activities.

“Checks revealed that Mashitah went to Myanmar on a real estate investment matter in Myawaddy, Myanmar,” he said when contacted on Sept 3.

“We were able to check and confirm it. This is after her statement was recorded last week.”

He said the CID is still collecting information to complete the investigation on an allegation of human trafficking in Myanmar involving Malaysians.

“We also managed to record the statement of an individual with a Datuk Seri title for the same case as well,” he added.