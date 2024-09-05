Shwe Kokko businesses to close; entrepreneurs, employees to relocate by Sept 20

The announcement specifies that those leaving Shwe Kokko will be transported to Myawaddy via vehicles arranged by Yatai. Those failing to register or attempting to go on their own will have their personal details forwarded to international police and Myanmar authorities. Cooperation is strongly urged.

In May 2024, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) announced that foreigners involved in online businesses around Myawaddy Township must leave by October 31, 2024. The BGF’s Myawaddy Disciplinary Office stated that any foreigner found beyond the deadline would face legal action.