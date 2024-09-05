Shwe Kokko businesses to close; entrepreneurs, employees to relocate by Sept 20

The directive, issued by Shwe Kokko’s Group Office, becomes effective on September 15. It follows international pressure and government requests, leading to the indefinite suspension of their regional development projects. Business owners and employees, including those from Shwe Kokko and Yatai, must relocate by September 20. Additionally, those leaving must pay a fee of 39,999 baht and register at the Yatai Group office by August 8.
The announcement specifies that those leaving Shwe Kokko will be transported to Myawaddy via vehicles arranged by Yatai. Those failing to register or attempting to go on their own will have their personal details forwarded to international police and Myanmar authorities. Cooperation is strongly urged.
In May 2024, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) announced that foreigners involved in online businesses around Myawaddy Township must leave by October 31, 2024. The BGF’s Myawaddy Disciplinary Office stated that any foreigner found beyond the deadline would face legal action.
A report by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) from April 2024 linked BGF leaders to Chinese money laundering gangs operating in Myawaddy, highlighting that these groups are involved in online fraud targeting American citizens.
Currently, foreign nationals, including Chinese individuals involved in illegal activities along the Myanmar-China border, are being arrested and deported to their respective countries.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network