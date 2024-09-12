Vietnam PM inspects search efforts for landslide victims in Lao Cai

After inspecting recovery efforts in the northern province of Yen Bqi following recent floods, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in the neighbouring Lao Cai province's Nu village, which was hit by a devastating landslide that buried 37 households and left 95 people dead or missing, on Thursday afternoon.

The Government leader conducted an on-site inspection of the search, rescue, and relief operations while offering condolences to the surviving victims.

Wading through the muddy terrain, the PM encouraged the rescue teams to search for those swept away by the floods. He called for additional personnel and resources, including search dogs, to locate missing persons quickly.

PM Chinh expressed his profound condolences to the families of the deceased and missing, as well as to those who have lost their homes and possessions. He encouraged them to overcome their grief and affirmed that the Party, State, and Government remain by their side, providing care and mobilising all of society to support them in overcoming this hardship and restoring their lives as soon as possible.