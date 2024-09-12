Red Cross pushes for aid corridors into war-torn Myanmar

Myanmar has been mired in conflict since February 2021 when top generals ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread protests that grew into an armed rebellion challenging the powerful military.

With wide swathes of the country in turmoil, about a third of Myanmar's 55 million people require humanitarian assistance but the ICRC cannot operate in many areas because of access restrictions and security risks, said Mirjana Spoljaric.

"There's a total absence in certain regions of medical services, I mean, a complete collapse," Spoljaric told Reuters. "There's not even medicine coming in at the moment, and there's very little food available."

During a visit to Myanmar that ended this week, Mirjana said she told military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that the ICRC can deliver more assistance.