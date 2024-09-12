Malaysia expands probe into Islamic business group over child abuse claims

The Selangor state Islamic religious department said it was scrutinising the group’s religious education facilities and had asked police to hand over any teaching material seized during raids on Sept 11 on the homes to determine if any offences were committed under Islamic laws.

Muslim-majority Malaysia runs a dual-track legal system, with Islamic laws running alongside secular ones.

The state religious authorities are empowered to enforce laws against “deviant” teachings, with the majority of Muslims following Sunni Islam.

Police conducted coordinated raids on 20 premises run by Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) across two Malaysian states on Sept 11, arresting 171 adults, including “ustazs” or Islamic religious teachers.

Those rescued included 201 boys and 201 girls, aged between one and 17.