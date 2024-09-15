Vietnam, Thailand boost friendship through people-to-people diplomacy

The 13th joint meeting between the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) took place in the eastern province of Chonburi, Thailand on September 13, highlighting the importance of people-to-people diplomacy for fostering the bilateral relations.

The annual meeting aimed to assess the results of cooperation since the previous meeting, as well as to discuss and set forth long-term cooperation orientations and specific collaborative activities between the two associations in the coming time.

Addressing the meeting, TVFA President Sanan Angubolkul expressed his sympathy over the losses and difficulties caused by super Typhoon Yagi in many areas in Vietnam. He affirmed that people-to-people diplomacy will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Thailand and making the relationship between the two associations a model example of people-to-people diplomacy.