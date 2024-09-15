Vietnam, Thailand boost friendship through people-to-people diplomacy

The 13th joint meeting between the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) took place in the eastern province of Chonburi, Thailand on September 13, highlighting the importance of people-to-people diplomacy for fostering the bilateral relations.
The annual meeting aimed to assess the results of cooperation since the previous meeting, as well as to discuss and set forth long-term cooperation orientations and specific collaborative activities between the two associations in the coming time.
Addressing the meeting, TVFA President Sanan Angubolkul expressed his sympathy over the losses and difficulties caused by super Typhoon Yagi in many areas in Vietnam. He affirmed that people-to-people diplomacy will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Thailand and making the relationship between the two associations a model example of people-to-people diplomacy.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Van Thanh, President of the VTFA, expressed his pleasure at the flourishing development of bilateral relations across fields such as trade, tourism and culture, especially the inauguration of the first Vietnamese street in Thailand and the establishment of two centres for Vietnam studies at Royal Udon Thani University in Udon Thani Province and the College of Asian Scholars in Khon Kaen.
He thanked the leaders and the people of Thailand for their sympathy towards the difficulties Vietnam faced due to Typhoon Yagi. He also extended his condolences and solidarity to Thailand and its people for the damage caused by severe floods currently affecting several north and northeast provinces.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung thanked the leaders of the two associations for implementing practical and effective people-to-people diplomatic activities for the prosperous development of both countries, affirming that the embassy will continue to support activities of the two associations in the coming time, especially in preparation for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations.
The two sides agreed to enhance several collaborative activities, including donating an ultrasound machine to Nam Dan District's medical centre in the central province of Nghe An of Vietnam; cooperating in human resources training; a ceremony to commemorate the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh held by the Association of Thai-Vietnamese in Nakhon Phanom Province; setting up twin relationship between the two nations' localities; and organising the 14th joint meeting of the two associations in Viet Nam in 2025, among others.
As part of their working trip, the VTFA delegation attended a seminar on the "Three connectivities" strategy between Vietnam and Thailand. Highlighting the importance of implementing this strategy, the Thai side affirmed that it will prioritise resources and leverage existing advantages between the two countries, particularly the special people-to-people bond, to connect the Vietnam-Thailand sustainable development strategy for the prosperous development of the two nations and the region.