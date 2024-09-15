Myanmar flooding leaves 74 dead, 89 missing as rescue efforts intensify

The affected areas include townships in Naypyidaw Council Territory, Kayin State, Bago Region, Mandalay Region, Mon State, Southern and Eastern Shan State, and Ayeyawady Region. From September 10 to the evening of September 13, flooding occurred in these regions, resulting in 74 deaths and 89 missing persons, according to the State Administration Council (SAC), which has announced that rescue operations are being intensified.

Additionally, the flooding in the above wards and villages caused damage to 32,645 feet of roads, 24 bridges, 375 schools, one monastery, five dams, four pagodas, 14 transformers, 456 lamp posts, and 65,759 houses, which were submerged and damaged.

Continuous rainfall in Naypyidaw Council Territory, some regions, and states caused river and creek levels to rise, leading to flooding in some townships' urban and rural areas. This resulted in roads, railways, some bridges, lamp posts, and buildings and houses being damaged.