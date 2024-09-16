Malaysians flock to southern Thailand, boosting economy by one billion baht

President of the Hat Yai Songkhla Hotel Association, Sittipong Sitthipatprapha, stated that more than 36,000 Malaysian tourists entered the Songkhla province through three main entry points - namely Sadao, Ban Prakob, and Padang Besar - on September 14, with traffic jams reported from as early as 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., especially in the Hat Yai area.

"Surveys conducted by authorities in Southern Thailand show that throughout this long weekend-Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday-more than 100,000 tourists from Malaysia have visited Southern Thailand, particularly Hat Yai and Songkhla, as well as neighbouring provinces like Phatthalung, Trang, and Krabi," he said when contacted by Bernama on Monday.